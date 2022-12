Prayer of Trust in the Sacred Heart

In all my temptations, I place my trust in Thee, O Sacred Heart of Jesus.

In all my weaknesses, I place my trust in Thee, O Sacred Heart of Jesus.

In all my difficulties, I place my trust in Thee, O Sacred Heart of Jesus.

In all my trials, I place my trust in Thee, O Sacred Heart of Jesus.

In all my sorrows, I place my trust in Thee, O Sacred Heart of Jesus.

In all my work, I place my trust in You, O Sacred Heart of Jesus.

In every failure, I place my trust in Thee, O Sacred Heart of Jesus.

In every discouragement, I place my trust in Thee, O Sacred Heart of Jesus.

In life and in death, I place my trust in Thee, O Sacred Heart of Jesus.

In time and in eternity, I place my trust in Thee, O Sacred Heart of Jesus.

