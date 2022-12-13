(December 13, 2022) Happy Feast Day of St. Lucy

St. Lucy Prayer

“O God, our Creator and Redeemer,

mercifully hear our prayers

that as we venerate Your servant,

St. Lucy, for the light of faith

You did bestow upon her,

You would vouchsafe to

increase and to preserve this

same light in our souls,

that we may be able to avoid evil,

to do good, and to abhor nothing

so much as the blindness and

the darkness of evil and of sin.

Relying on Your goodness,

O God, we humbly ask You,

by the intercession of Your servant,

St. Lucy, that You would give

perfect vision to our eyes,

that they may serve for Your

greater honor and glory,

and the salvation of our souls

in this world, that we may come

to the enjoyment of the unfailing

light of the Lamb of God in paradise.

St. Lucy, virgin and martyr, hear

our prayers and obtain our petitions.

Amen.”

