(December 13, 2022) Happy Feast Day of St. Lucy

St. Lucy Prayer
“O God, our Creator and Redeemer,
mercifully hear our prayers
that as we venerate Your servant,
St. Lucy, for the light of faith
You did bestow upon her,
You would vouchsafe to
increase and to preserve this
same light in our souls,
that we may be able to avoid evil,
to do good, and to abhor nothing
so much as the blindness and
the darkness of evil and of sin.
Relying on Your goodness,
O God, we humbly ask You,
by the intercession of Your servant,
St. Lucy, that You would give
perfect vision to our eyes,
that they may serve for Your
greater honor and glory,
and the salvation of our souls
in this world, that we may come
to the enjoyment of the unfailing
light of the Lamb of God in paradise.
St. Lucy, virgin and martyr, hear
our prayers and obtain our petitions.
Amen.”