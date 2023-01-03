Happy Feast Day of the Holy Name of Jesus (January 3, 2023)

Litany of the Most Holy Name of Jesus

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

Jesus, hear us.

Jesus, graciously hear us.

God, the Father of Heaven, have mercy on us .

God the Son, Redeemer of the world, have mercy on us.

God, the Holy Spirit, have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, one God, have mercy on us.

Jesus, Son of the living God, have mercy on us.

Jesus, Splendor of the Father, have mercy on us.

Jesus, Brightness of eternal Light, have mercy on us.

Jesus, King of Glory, have mercy on us.

Jesus, Sun of Justice, have mercy on us.

Jesus, Son of the Virgin Mary, have mercy on us.

Jesus, most amiable, have mercy on us.

Jesus, most admirable, have mercy on us.

Jesus, the mighty God, have mercy on us.

Jesus, Father of the world to come, have mercy on us.

Jesus, angel of great counsel, have mercy on us.

Jesus, most powerful, have mercy on us.

Jesus, most patient, have mercy on us.

Jesus, most obedient, have mercy on us.

Jesus, meek and humble of heart, have mercy on us.

Jesus, Lover of Chastity, have mercy on us.

Jesus, our Lover, have mercy on us .

Jesus, God of Peace, have mercy on us .

Jesus, Author of Life, have mercy on us .

Jesus, Model of Virtues, have mercy on us .

Jesus, zealous for souls, have mercy on us .

Jesus, our God, have mercy on us .

Jesus, our Refuge, have mercy on us .

Jesus, Father of the Poor, have mercy on us .

Jesus, Treasure of the Faithful, have mercy on us .

Jesus, good Shepherd, have mercy on us .

Jesus, true Light, have mercy on us .

Jesus, eternal Wisdom, have mercy on us .

Jesus, infinite Goodness, have mercy on us .

Jesus, our Way and our Life, have mercy on us .

Jesus, joy of the Angels, have mercy on us .

Jesus, King of the Patriarchs, have mercy on us .

Jesus, Master of the Apostles, have mercy on us .

Jesus, Teacher of the Evangelists, have mercy on us .

Jesus, Strength of Martyrs, have mercy on us .

Jesus, Light of Confessors, have mercy on us .

Jesus, Purity of Virgins, have mercy on us .

Jesus, Crown of all Saints, have mercy on us .

Be merciful, spare us, O Jesus!

Be merciful, graciously hear us, O Jesus!

From all evil, deliver us, O Jesus .

From all sin, deliver us, O Jesus .

From your wrath, deliver us, O Jesus .

From the snares of the devil, deliver us, O Jesus .

From the spirit of fornication, deliver us, O Jesus .

From everlasting death, deliver us, O Jesus .

From the neglect of your inspirations, deliver us, O Jesus .

Through the mystery of your holy Incarnation, deliver us, O Jesus .

Through your Nativity, deliver us, O Jesus .

Through your Infancy, deliver us, O Jesus .

Through your most divine Life, deliver us, O Jesus .

Through your Labors, deliver us, O Jesus .

Through your Agony and Passion, deliver us, O Jesus.

Through your Cross and Dereliction, deliver us, O Jesus.

Through your Sufferings, deliver us, O Jesus.

Through your Death and Burial, deliver us, O Jesus.

Through your Resurrection, deliver us, O Jesus.

Through your Ascension, deliver us, O Jesus.

Through your Institution of the Most Holy Eucharist, deliver us, O Jesus.

Through your Joys, deliver us, O Jesus.

Through your Glory, deliver us, O Jesus.

Lamb of God, who take away the sins of the world, spare us, O Jesus!

Lamb of God, who take away the sins of the world, graciously hear us, O Jesus!

Lamb of God, who take away the sins of the world, have mercy on us, O Jesus!

Jesus, hear us.

Jesus, graciously hear us.

Let us pray

Lord Jesus Christ, You have said, ‘Ask and you shall receive; seek and you shall find; knock and it shall be opened to you’; mercifully attend to our supplications, and grant us the grace of Your most divine love, that we have loved You with all our hearts, and in all our words and actions, and never cease to praise You.

Make us, O Lord, to have a perpetual fear and love of Your holy name, for You never fail to govern those whom You establish in Your love. You, Who live and reign forever and ever. Amen

