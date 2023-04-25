Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday April 25, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – April 25, 2023 | USCCB

Feast of Saint Mark, evangelist

Lectionary: 555

Reading 1

1 Pt 5:5b-14

Beloved:

Clothe yourselves with humility

in your dealings with one another, for:

God opposes the proud

but bestows favor on the humble.

So humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God,

that he may exalt you in due time.

Cast all your worries upon him because he cares for you.

Be sober and vigilant.

Your opponent the Devil is prowling around like a roaring lion

looking for someone to devour.

Resist him, steadfast in faith,

knowing that your brothers and sisters throughout the world

undergo the same sufferings.

The God of all grace

who called you to his eternal glory through Christ Jesus

will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you

after you have suffered a little.

To him be dominion forever. Amen.

I write you this briefly through Silvanus,

whom I consider a faithful brother,

exhorting you and testifying that this is the true grace of God.

Remain firm in it.

The chosen one at Babylon sends you greeting, as does Mark, my son.

Greet one another with a loving kiss.

Peace to all of you who are in Christ.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 89:2-3, 6-7, 16-17

R. (2) For ever I will sing the goodness of the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

The favors of the LORD I will sing forever;

through all generations my mouth shall proclaim your faithfulness.

For you have said, “My kindness is established forever”;

in heaven you have confirmed your faithfulness.

R. For ever I will sing the goodness of the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

The heavens proclaim your wonders, O LORD,

and your faithfulness, in the assembly of the holy ones.

For who in the skies can rank with the LORD?

Who is like the LORD among the sons of God?

R. For ever I will sing the goodness of the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Blessed the people who know the joyful shout;

in the light of your countenance, O LORD, they walk.

At your name they rejoice all the day,

and through your justice they are exalted.

R. For ever I will sing the goodness of the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

1 Cor 1:23a-24b

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

We proclaim Christ crucified:

he is the power of God and the wisdom of God.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 16:15-20

Jesus appeared to the Eleven and said to them:

“Go into the whole world

and proclaim the Gospel to every creature.

Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved;

whoever does not believe will be condemned.

These signs will accompany those who believe:

in my name they will drive out demons,

they will speak new languages.

They will pick up serpents with their hands,

and if they drink any deadly thing, it will not harm them.

They will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.”

Then the Lord Jesus, after he spoke to them,

was taken up into heaven

and took his seat at the right hand of God.

But they went forth and preached everywhere,

while the Lord worked with them

and confirmed the word through accompanying signs.

