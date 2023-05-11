Catholic Daily Reading – Thursday May 11, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – May 11, 2023 | USCCB

Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Lectionary: 288

Reading 1

Acts 15:7-21

After much debate had taken place,

Peter got up and said to the Apostles and the presbyters,

“My brothers, you are well aware that from early days

God made his choice among you that through my mouth

the Gentiles would hear the word of the Gospel and believe.

And God, who knows the heart,

bore witness by granting them the Holy Spirit

just as he did us.

He made no distinction between us and them,

for by faith he purified their hearts.

Why, then, are you now putting God to the test

by placing on the shoulders of the disciples

a yoke that neither our ancestors nor we have been able to bear?

On the contrary, we believe that we are saved

through the grace of the Lord Jesus, in the same way as they.”

The whole assembly fell silent,

and they listened

while Paul and Barnabas described the signs and wonders

God had worked among the Gentiles through them.

After they had fallen silent, James responded,

“My brothers, listen to me.

Symeon has described how God first concerned himself

with acquiring from among the Gentiles a people for his name.

The words of the prophets agree with this, as is written:

After this I shall return

and rebuild the fallen hut of David;

from its ruins I shall rebuild it

and raise it up again,

so that the rest of humanity may seek out the Lord,

even all the Gentiles on whom my name is invoked.

Thus says the Lord who accomplishes these things,

known from of old.

It is my judgment, therefore,

that we ought to stop troubling the Gentiles who turn to God,

but tell them by letter to avoid pollution from idols,

unlawful marriage, the meat of strangled animals, and blood.

For Moses, for generations now,

has had those who proclaim him in every town,

as he has been read in the synagogues every sabbath.”

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 96:1-2a, 2b-3, 10

R.(3) Proclaim God’s marvelous deeds to all the nations.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Sing to the LORD a new song;

sing to the LORD, all you lands.

Sing to the LORD; bless his name.

R. Proclaim God’s marvelous deeds to all the nations.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Announce his salvation, day after day.

Tell his glory among the nations;

among all peoples, his wondrous deeds.

R. Proclaim God’s marvelous deeds to all the nations.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Say among the nations: The LORD is king.

He has made the world firm, not to be moved;

he governs the peoples with equity.

R. Proclaim God’s marvelous deeds to all the nations.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

Jn 10:27

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

My sheep hear my voice, says the Lord;

I know them, and they follow me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Jn 15:9-11

Jesus said to his disciples:

“As the Father loves me, so I also love you.

Remain in my love.

If you keep my commandments, you will remain in my love,

just as I have kept my Father’s commandments

and remain in his love.

“I have told you this so that

my joy might be in you and

your joy might be complete.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home