I ascend to My Father and your Father, and My God and your God. – John 20:17

Novena Prayer:

O Lord Jesus Christ, who ascended into heaven in glory, I adore You and praise You and beg You to ask Your Heavenly Father to look down in mercy upon us who still struggle here on earth. Amen.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, may Your Kingdom come!

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory be to the Father

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home