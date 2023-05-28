Happy Feast Day of Pentecost

Happy Birthday to the One, Holy Catholic Church and Apostolic
Founded by Our Lord Jesus Christ since 33 A.D.
Prayer to the Holy Spirit
Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful
and kindle in them the fire of your love.
Send forth your Spirit and they shall be created,
and you shall renew the face of the earth.
Let us pray.
O God, who have taught the hearts of the faithful
by the light of the Holy Spirit,
grant that in the same Spirit we may be truly wise
and ever rejoice in his consolation.
Through Christ our Lord. Amen.