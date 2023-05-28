Happy Feast Day of Pentecost

Happy Birthday to the One, Holy Catholic Church and Apostolic

Founded by Our Lord Jesus Christ since 33 A.D.

Prayer to the Holy Spirit

Come, Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful

and kindle in them the fire of your love.

Send forth your Spirit and they shall be created,

and you shall renew the face of the earth.

Let us pray.

O God, who have taught the hearts of the faithful

by the light of the Holy Spirit,

grant that in the same Spirit we may be truly wise

and ever rejoice in his consolation.

Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

