Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday May 30, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – May 30, 2023 | USCCB

Tuesday of the Eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 348

Reading 1

Sir 35:1-12

To keep the law is a great oblation,

and he who observes the

commandments sacrifices a peace offering.

In works of charity one offers fine flour,

and when he gives alms he presents his sacrifice of praise.

To refrain from evil pleases the LORD,

and to avoid injustice is an atonement.

Appear not before the LORD empty-handed,

for all that you offer is in fulfillment of the precepts.

The just one’s offering enriches the altar

and rises as a sweet odor before the Most High.

The just one’s sacrifice is most pleasing,

nor will it ever be forgotten.

In a generous spirit pay homage to the LORD,

be not sparing of freewill gifts.

With each contribution show a cheerful countenance,

and pay your tithes in a spirit of joy.

Give to the Most High as he has given to you,

generously, according to your means.

For the LORD is one who always repays,

and he will give back to you sevenfold.

But offer no bribes, these he does not accept!

Trust not in sacrifice of the fruits of extortion.

For he is a God of justice,

who knows no favorites.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 50:5-6, 7-8, 14 and 23

R. (23b) To the upright I will show the saving power of God.

“Gather my faithful ones before me,

those who have made a covenant with me by sacrifice.”

And the heavens proclaim his justice;

for God himself is the judge.

R. To the upright I will show the saving power of God.

“Hear, my people, and I will speak;

Israel, I will testify against you;

God, your God, am I.

Not for your sacrifices do I rebuke you,

for your burnt offerings are before me always.”

R. To the upright I will show the saving power of God.

“Offer to God praise as your sacrifice

and fulfill your vows to the Most High.

He that offers praise as a sacrifice glorifies me;

and to him that goes the right way I will show the salvation of God.”

R. To the upright I will show the saving power of God.

Alleluia

see mt 11:25

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth;

you have revealed to little ones the mysteries of the Kingdom.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 10:28-31

Peter began to say to Jesus,

‘We have given up everything and followed you.”

Jesus said, “Amen, I say to you,

there is no one who has given up house or brothers or sisters

or mother or father or children or lands

for my sake and for the sake of the Gospel

who will not receive a hundred times more now in this present age:

houses and brothers and sisters

and mothers and children and lands,

with persecutions, and eternal life in the age to come.

But many that are first will be last, and the last will be first.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home