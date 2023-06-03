Catholic Daily Reading – Saturday June 3, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – June 3, 2023 | USCCB

Saint Charles Lwanga and Companions, Martyrs

Lectionary: 352

Reading 1

Sir 51:12 cd-20

I thank the LORD and I praise him;

I bless the name of the LORD.

When I was young and innocent,

I sought wisdom openly in my prayer

I prayed for her before the temple,

and I will seek her until the end,

and she flourished as a grape soon ripe.

My heart delighted in her,

My feet kept to the level path

because from earliest youth I was familiar with her.

In the short time I paid heed,

I met with great instruction.

Since in this way I have profited,

I will give my teacher grateful praise.

I became resolutely devoted to her—

the good I persistently strove for.

My soul was tormented in seeking her,

My hand opened her gate

and I came to know her secrets.

I directed my soul to her,

and in cleanness I attained to her.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 19:8, 9, 10, 11

R. (9ab) The precepts of the Lord give joy to the heart.

The law of the LORD is perfect,

refreshing the soul.

The decree of the LORD is trustworthy,

giving wisdom to the simple.

R. The precepts of the Lord give joy to the heart.

The precepts of the LORD are right,

rejoicing the heart.

The command of the LORD is clear,

enlightening the eye.

R. The precepts of the Lord give joy to the heart.

The fear of the LORD is pure,

enduring forever;

The ordinances of the LORD are true,

all of them just.

R. The precepts of the Lord give joy to the heart.

They are more precious than gold,

than a heap of purest gold;

Sweeter also than syrup

or honey from the comb.

R. The precepts of the Lord give joy to the heart.

Alleluia

See Col 3:16a, 17c

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly;

giving thanks to God the Father through him.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 11:27-33

Jesus and his disciples returned once more to Jerusalem.

As he was walking in the temple area,

the chief priests, the scribes, and the elders

approached him and said to him,

“By what authority are you doing these things?

Or who gave you this authority to do them?”

Jesus said to them, “I shall ask you one question.

Answer me, and I will tell you by what authority I do these things.

Was John’s baptism of heavenly or of human origin? Answer me.”

They discussed this among themselves and said,

“If we say, ‘Of heavenly origin,’ he will say,

‘Then why did you not believe him?’

But shall we say, ‘Of human origin’?”–

they feared the crowd,

for they all thought John really was a prophet.

So they said to Jesus in reply, “We do not know.”

Then Jesus said to them,

“Neither shall I tell you by what authority I do these things.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home