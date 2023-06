I have a message from God in my heart

concerning the sinfulness of the wicked:

There is no fear of God

before their eyes.

In their own eyes they flatter themselves

too much to detect or hate their sin.

The words of their mouths are wicked and deceitful;

they fail to act wisely or do good.

Even on their beds they plot evil;

they commit themselves to a sinful course

and do not reject what is wrong.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home