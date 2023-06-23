Catholic Daily Reading – Friday June 23, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – June 23, 2023 | USCCB

Friday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 369

Reading 1

2 Cor 11:18, 21-30

Brothers and sisters:

Since many boast according to the flesh, I too will boast.

To my shame I say that we were too weak!

But what anyone dares to boast of

(I am speaking in foolishness)

I also dare.

Are they Hebrews? So am I.

Are they children of Israel? So am I.

Are they descendants of Abraham? So am I.

Are they ministers of Christ?

(I am talking like an insane person).

I am still more, with far greater labors,

far more imprisonments, far worse beatings,

and numerous brushes with death.

Five times at the hands of the Jews

I received forty lashes minus one.

Three times I was beaten with rods, once I was stoned,

three times I was shipwrecked,

I passed a night and a day on the deep;

on frequent journeys, in dangers from rivers,

dangers from robbers, dangers from my own race,

dangers from Gentiles, dangers in the city,

dangers in the wilderness, dangers at sea,

dangers among false brothers;

in toil and hardship, through many sleepless nights,

through hunger and thirst, through frequent fastings,

through cold and exposure.

And apart from these things, there is the daily pressure upon me

of my anxiety for all the churches.

Who is weak, and I am not weak?

Who is led to sin, and I am not indignant?

If I must boast, I will boast of the things that show my weakness.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 34:2-3, 4-5, 6-7

R. (see 18b) From all their distress God rescues the just.

I will bless the LORD at all times;

his praise shall be ever in my mouth.

Let my soul glory in the LORD;

the lowly will hear me and be glad.

R. From all their distress God rescues the just.

Glorify the LORD with me,

let us together extol his name.

I sought the LORD, and he answered me

and delivered me from all my fears.

R. From all their distress God rescues the just.

Look to him that you may be radiant with joy,

and your faces may not blush with shame.

When the poor one called out, the LORD heard,

and from all his distress he saved him.

R. From all their distress God rescues the just.

Alleluia

Mt 5:3

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are the poor in spirit;

for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 6:19-23

Jesus said to his disciples:

“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth,

where moth and decay destroy, and thieves break in and steal.

But store up treasures in heaven,

where neither moth nor decay destroys, nor thieves break in and steal.

For where your treasure is, there also will your heart be.

“The lamp of the body is the eye.

If your eye is sound, your whole body will be filled with light;

but if your eye is bad, your whole body will be in darkness.

And if the light in you is darkness, how great will the darkness be.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home