Catholic Daily Reading – Saturday June 24, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – June 24, 2023 | USCCB

Solemnity of the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist

Vigil

Lectionary: 586

Reading I

Jer 1:4-10

In the days of King Josiah, the word of the LORD came to me, saying:



Before I formed you in the womb I knew you,

before you were born I dedicated you,

a prophet to the nations I appointed you.



“Ah, Lord GOD!” I said,

“I know not how to speak; I am too young.”

But the LORD answered me,

Say not, “I am too young.”

To whomever I send you, you shall go;

whatever I command you, you shall speak.

Have no fear before them,

because I am with you to deliver you, says the LORD.



Then the LORD extended his hand and touched my mouth, saying,



See, I place my words in your mouth!

This day I set you

over nations and over kingdoms,

to root up and to tear down,

to destroy and to demolish,

to build and to plant.

Responsorial Psalm

71:1-2, 3-4a, 5-6ab, 15ab and 17

R. (6) Since my mother’s womb, you have been my strength.

In you, O LORD, I take refuge;

let me never be put to shame.

In your justice rescue me, and deliver me;

incline your ear to me, and save me.

R. Since my mother’s womb, you have been my strength.

Be my rock of refuge,

a stronghold to give me safety,

for you are my rock and my fortress.

O my God, rescue me from the hand of the wicked.

R. Since my mother’s womb, you have been my strength.

For you are my hope, O Lord;

my trust, O LORD, from my youth.

On you I depend from birth;

from my mother’s womb you are my strength.

R. Since my mother’s womb, you have been my strength.

My mouth shall declare your justice,

day by day your salvation.

O God, you have taught me from my youth,

and till the present I proclaim your wondrous deeds.

R. Since my mother’s womb, you have been my strength.

Reading II

1 Pt 1:8-12

Beloved:

Although you have not seen Jesus Christ you love him;

even though you do not see him now yet believe in him,

you rejoice with an indescribable and glorious joy,

as you attain the goal of your faith, the salvation of your souls.



Concerning this salvation,

prophets who prophesied about the grace that was to be yours

searched and investigated it,

investigating the time and circumstances

that the Spirit of Christ within them indicated

when he testified in advance

to the sufferings destined for Christ

and the glories to follow them.

It was revealed to them that they were serving not themselves but you

with regard to the things that have now been announced to you

by those who preached the Good News to you

through the Holy Spirit sent from heaven,

things into which angels longed to look.

Alleluia

See Jn 1:7; Lk 1:17

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

He came to testify to the light,

to prepare a people fit for the Lord.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 1:5-17

In the days of Herod, King of Judea,

there was a priest named Zechariah

of the priestly division of Abijah;

his wife was from the daughters of Aaron,

and her name was Elizabeth.

Both were righteous in the eyes of God,

observing all the commandments

and ordinances of the Lord blamelessly.

But they had no child, because Elizabeth was barren

and both were advanced in years.

Once when he was serving

as priest in his division’s turn before God,

according to the practice of the priestly service,

he was chosen by lot

to enter the sanctuary of the Lord to burn incense.

Then, when the whole assembly of the people was praying outside

at the hour of the incense offering,

the angel of the Lord appeared to him,

standing at the right of the altar of incense.

Zechariah was troubled by what he saw, and fear came upon him.

But the angel said to him, “Do not be afraid, Zechariah,

because your prayer has been heard.

Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son,

and you shall name him John.

And you will have joy and gladness,

and many will rejoice at his birth,

for he will be great in the sight of the Lord.

John will drink neither wine nor strong drink.

He will be filled with the Holy Spirit even from his mother’s womb,

and he will turn many of the children of Israel

to the Lord their God.

He will go before him in the spirit and power of Elijah

to turn their hearts toward their children

and the disobedient to the understanding of the righteous,

to prepare a people fit for the Lord.”

