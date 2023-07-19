Catholic Daily Reading – Wednesday July 19, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – July 19, 2023 | USCCB

Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 391

Reading 1

Ex 3:1-6, 9-12 Moses was tending the flock of his father-in-law Jethro, the priest of Midian.

Leading the flock across the desert, he came to Horeb,

the mountain of God.

There an angel of the LORD appeared to him in fire

flaming out of a bush.

As he looked on, he was surprised to see that the bush,

though on fire, was not consumed.

So Moses decided,

“I must go over to look at this remarkable sight,

and see why the bush is not burned.”When the LORD saw him coming over to look at it more closely,

God called out to him from the bush, “Moses! Moses!”

He answered, “Here I am.”

God said, “Come no nearer!

Remove the sandals from your feet,

for the place where you stand is holy ground.

I am the God of your father,” he continued,

“the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, the God of Jacob.

The cry of the children of Israel has reached me,

and I have truly noted that the Egyptians are oppressing them.

Come, now! I will send you to Pharaoh to lead my people,

the children of Israel, out of Egypt.”But Moses said to God,

“Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh

and lead the children of Israel out of Egypt?”

He answered, “I will be with you;

and this shall be your proof that it is I who have sent you:

when you bring my people out of Egypt,

you will worship God on this very mountain.”

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 103:1b-2, 3-4, 6-7 R. (8a) The Lord is kind and merciful.

Bless the LORD, O my soul;

and all my being, bless his holy name.

Bless the LORD, O my soul,

and forget not all his benefits.

R. The Lord is kind and merciful.

He pardons all your iniquities,

he heals all your ills.

He redeems your life from destruction,

he crowns you with kindness and compassion.

R. The Lord is kind and merciful.

The LORD secures justice

and the rights of all the oppressed.

He has made known his ways to Moses,

and his deeds to the children of Israel.

R. The Lord is kind and merciful.

Alleluia

See Mt 11:25 R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth;

you have revealed to little ones the mysteries of the Kingdom.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 11:25-27 At that time Jesus exclaimed:

“I give praise to you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth,

for although you have hidden these things

from the wise and the learned

you have revealed them to the childlike.

Yes, Father, such has been your gracious will.

All things have been handed over to me by my Father.

No one knows the Son except the Father,

and no one knows the Father except the Son

and anyone to whom the Son wishes to reveal him.”

