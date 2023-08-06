Catholic Daily Reading – Sunday August 6, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – August 6, 2023 | USCCB

Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord

Lectionary: 614

Reading 1

Dn 7:9-10, 13-14 As I watched:Thrones were set up

and the Ancient One took his throne.

His clothing was bright as snow,

and the hair on his head as white as wool;

his throne was flames of fire,

with wheels of burning fire.

A surging stream of fire

flowed out from where he sat;

Thousands upon thousands were ministering to him,

and myriads upon myriads attended him.

The court was convened and the books were opened.As the visions during the night continued, I saw:One like a Son of man coming,

on the clouds of heaven;

When he reached the Ancient One

and was presented before him,

The one like a Son of man received dominion, glory, and kingship;

all peoples, nations, and languages serve him.

His dominion is an everlasting dominion

that shall not be taken away,

his kingship shall not be destroyed.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 97:1-2, 5-6, 9 R. (1a and 9a) The Lord is king, the Most High over all the earth.

The LORD is king; let the earth rejoice;

let the many islands be glad.

Clouds and darkness are round about him,

justice and judgment are the foundation of his throne.

R. The Lord is king, the Most High over all the earth.

The mountains melt like wax before the LORD,

before the LORD of all the earth.

The heavens proclaim his justice,

and all peoples see his glory.

R. The Lord is king, the Most High over all the earth.

Because you, O LORD, are the Most High over all the earth,

exalted far above all gods.

R. The Lord is king, the Most High over all the earth.

Reading 2

2 Pt 1:16-19 Beloved:

We did not follow cleverly devised myths

when we made known to you

the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ,

but we had been eyewitnesses of his majesty.

For he received honor and glory from God the Father

when that unique declaration came to him from the majestic glory,

“This is my Son, my beloved, with whom I am well pleased.”

We ourselves heard this voice come from heaven

while we were with him on the holy mountain.

Moreover, we possess the prophetic message that is altogether reliable.

You will do well to be attentive to it,

as to a lamp shining in a dark place,

until day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts.

Alleluia

Mt 17:5c R. Alleluia, alleluia.

This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased;

listen to him.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 17:1-9 Jesus took Peter, James, and his brother, John,

and led them up a high mountain by themselves.

And he was transfigured before them;

his face shone like the sun

and his clothes became white as light.

And behold, Moses and Elijah appeared to them,

conversing with him.

Then Peter said to Jesus in reply,

“Lord, it is good that we are here.

If you wish, I will make three tents here,

one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.”

While he was still speaking, behold,

a bright cloud cast a shadow over them,

then from the cloud came a voice that said,

“This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased;

listen to him.”

When the disciples heard this, they fell prostrate

and were very much afraid.

But Jesus came and touched them, saying,

“Rise, and do not be afraid.”

And when the disciples raised their eyes,

they saw no one else but Jesus alone.As they were coming down from the mountain,

Jesus charged them,

“Do not tell the vision to anyone

until the Son of Man has been raised from the dead.”

