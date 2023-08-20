Catholic Daily Reading – Sunday August 20, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – August 20, 2023 | USCCB

Twentieth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 118

Reading 1

Is 56:1, 6-7

Thus says the LORD:

Observe what is right, do what is just;

for my salvation is about to come,

my justice, about to be revealed.The foreigners who join themselves to the LORD,

ministering to him,

loving the name of the LORD,

and becoming his servants—

all who keep the sabbath free from profanation

and hold to my covenant,

them I will bring to my holy mountain

and make joyful in my house of prayer;

their burnt offerings and sacrifices

will be acceptable on my altar,

for my house shall be called

a house of prayer for all peoples.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8

R. (4) O God, let all the nations praise you!

May God have pity on us and bless us;

may he let his face shine upon us.

So may your way be known upon earth;

among all nations, your salvation.

R. O God, let all the nations praise you!

May the nations be glad and exult

because you rule the peoples in equity;

the nations on the earth you guide.

R. O God, let all the nations praise you!

May the peoples praise you, O God;

may all the peoples praise you!

May God bless us,

and may all the ends of the earth fear him!

R. O God, let all the nations praise you!

Reading 2

Rom 11:13-15, 29-32

Brothers and sisters:

I am speaking to you Gentiles.

Inasmuch as I am the apostle to the Gentiles,

I glory in my ministry in order to make my race jealous

and thus save some of them.

For if their rejection is the reconciliation of the world,

what will their acceptance be but life from the dead?For the gifts and the call of God are irrevocable.

Just as you once disobeyed God

but have now received mercy because of their disobedience,

so they have now disobeyed in order that,

by virtue of the mercy shown to you,

they too may now receive mercy.

For God delivered all to disobedience,

that he might have mercy upon all.

Alleluia

Cf. Mt 4:23

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Jesus proclaimed the Gospel of the kingdom

and cured every disease among the people.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 15:21-28

At that time, Jesus withdrew to the region of Tyre and Sidon.

And behold, a Canaanite woman of that district came and called out,

“Have pity on me, Lord, Son of David!

My daughter is tormented by a demon.”

But Jesus did not say a word in answer to her.

Jesus’ disciples came and asked him,

“Send her away, for she keeps calling out after us.”

He said in reply,

“I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.”

But the woman came and did Jesus homage, saying, “Lord, help me.”

He said in reply,

“It is not right to take the food of the children

and throw it to the dogs.”

She said, “Please, Lord, for even the dogs eat the scraps

that fall from the table of their masters.”

Then Jesus said to her in reply,

“O woman, great is your faith!

Let it be done for you as you wish.”

And the woman’s daughter was healed from that hour.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home