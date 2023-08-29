Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday August 29, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – August 29, 2023 | USCCB

Memorial of the Passion of Saint John the Baptist

Lectionary: 426/634

Reading 1

1 Thes 2:1-8

You yourselves know, brothers and sisters,

that our reception among you was not without effect.

Rather, after we had suffered and been insolently treated,

as you know, in Philippi,

we drew courage through our God

to speak to you the Gospel of God with much struggle.

Our exhortation was not from delusion or impure motives,

nor did it work through deception.

But as we were judged worthy by God to be entrusted with the Gospel,

that is how we speak,

not as trying to please men,

but rather God, who judges our hearts.

Nor, indeed, did we ever appear with flattering speech, as you know,

or with a pretext for greed–God is witness–

nor did we seek praise from men,

either from you or from others,

although we were able to impose our weight as Apostles of Christ.

Rather, we were gentle among you,

as a nursing mother cares for her children.

With such affection for you, we were determined to share with you

not only the Gospel of God, but our very selves as well,

so dearly beloved had you become to us.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 139:1-3, 4-6

R. (1) You have searched me and you know me, Lord.

O LORD, you have probed me and you know me;

you know when I sit and when I stand;

you understand my thoughts from afar.

My journeys and my rest you scrutinize,

with all my ways you are familiar.

R. You have searched me and you know me, Lord.

Even before a word is on my tongue,

behold, O LORD, you know the whole of it.

Behind me and before, you hem me in

and rest your hand upon me.

Such knowledge is too wonderful for me;

too lofty for me to attain.

R. You have searched me and you know me, Lord.

Alleluia

Mt 5:10

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are those who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness,

for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 6:17-29

Herod was the one who had John the Baptist arrested and bound in prison

on account of Herodias,

the wife of his brother Philip, whom he had married.

John had said to Herod,

“It is not lawful for you to have your brother’s wife.”

Herodias harbored a grudge against him

and wanted to kill him but was unable to do so.

Herod feared John, knowing him to be a righteous and holy man,

and kept him in custody.

When he heard him speak he was very much perplexed,

yet he liked to listen to him.

She had an opportunity one day when Herod, on his birthday,

gave a banquet for his courtiers,

his military officers, and the leading men of Galilee.

Herodias’ own daughter came in

and performed a dance that delighted Herod and his guests.

The king said to the girl,

“Ask of me whatever you wish and I will grant it to you.”

He even swore many things to her,

“I will grant you whatever you ask of me,

even to half of my kingdom.”

She went out and said to her mother,

“What shall I ask for?”

She replied, “The head of John the Baptist.”

The girl hurried back to the king’s presence and made her request,

“I want you to give me at once

on a platter the head of John the Baptist.”

The king was deeply distressed,

but because of his oaths and the guests

he did not wish to break his word to her.

So he promptly dispatched an executioner with orders

to bring back his head.

He went off and beheaded him in the prison.

He brought in the head on a platter and gave it to the girl.

The girl in turn gave it to her mother.

When his disciples heard about it,

they came and took his body and laid it in a tomb.

