Catholic Daily Reading – Saturday September 2, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 2, 2023 | USCCB

Saturday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 430

Reading 1

1 Thes 4:9-11

Brothers and sisters:

On the subject of fraternal charity

you have no need for anyone to write you,

for you yourselves have been taught by God to love one another.

Indeed, you do this for all the brothers throughout Macedonia.

Nevertheless we urge you, brothers and sisters, to progress even more,

and to aspire to live a tranquil life,

to mind your own affairs,

and to work with your own hands,

as we instructed you.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 98:1, 7-8, 9

R. (9) The Lord comes to rule the earth with justice.

Sing to the LORD a new song,

for he has done wondrous deeds;

His right hand has won victory for him,

his holy arm.

R. The Lord comes to rule the earth with justice.

Let the sea and what fills it resound,

the world and those who dwell in it;

Let the rivers clap their hands,

the mountains shout with them for joy.

R. The Lord comes to rule the earth with justice.

Before the LORD, for he comes,

for he comes to rule the earth;

He will rule the world with justice

and the peoples with equity.

R. The Lord comes to rule the earth with justice.

Alleluia

Jn 13:34

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I give you a new commandment:

love one another as I have loved you.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 25:14-30

Jesus told his disciples this parable:

“A man going on a journey

called in his servants and entrusted his possessions to them.

To one he gave five talents; to another, two; to a third, one–

to each according to his ability.

Then he went away.

Immediately the one who received five talents went and traded with them,

and made another five.

Likewise, the one who received two made another two.

But the man who received one went off and dug a hole in the ground

and buried his master’s money.

After a long time

the master of those servants came back and settled accounts with them.

The one who had received five talents

came forward bringing the additional five.

He said, ‘Master, you gave me five talents.

See, I have made five more.’

His master said to him, ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant.

Since you were faithful in small matters,

I will give you great responsibilities.

Come, share your master’s joy.’

Then the one who had received two talents also came forward and said,

‘Master, you gave me two talents.

See, I have made two more.’

His master said to him, ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant.

Since you were faithful in small matters,

I will give you great responsibilities.

Come, share your master’s joy.’

Then the one who had received the one talent came forward and said,

‘Master, I knew you were a demanding person,

harvesting where you did not plant

and gathering where you did not scatter;

so out of fear I went off and buried your talent in the ground.

Here it is back.’

His master said to him in reply, ‘You wicked, lazy servant!

So you knew that I harvest where I did not plant

and gather where I did not scatter?

Should you not then have put my money in the bank

so that I could have got it back with interest on my return?

Now then! Take the talent from him and give it to the one with ten.

For to everyone who has,

more will be given and he will grow rich;

but from the one who has not,

even what he has will be taken away.

And throw this useless servant into the darkness outside,

where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth.'”

