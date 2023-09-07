Catholic Daily Reading – Thursday September 7, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 7, 2023 | USCCB

Thursday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 434

Reading 1

Col 1:9-14

Brothers and sisters:

From the day we heard about you, we do not cease praying for you

and asking that you may be filled with the knowledge of God’s will

through all spiritual wisdom and understanding

to walk in a manner worthy of the Lord,

so as to be fully pleasing, in every good work bearing fruit

and growing in the knowledge of God,

strengthened with every power, in accord with his glorious might,

for all endurance and patience,

with joy giving thanks to the Father, who has made you fit to share

in the inheritance of the holy ones in light.

He delivered us from the power of darkness

and transferred us to the Kingdom of his beloved Son,

in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 98:2-3ab, 3cd-4, 5-6

R. (2) The Lord has made known his salvation.

The LORD has made his salvation known:

in the sight of the nations he has revealed his justice.

He has remembered his kindness and his faithfulness

toward the house of Israel.

R. The Lord has made known his salvation.

All the ends of the earth have seen

the salvation by our God.

Sing joyfully to the LORD, all you lands;

break into song; sing praise.

R. The Lord has made known his salvation.

Sing praise to the LORD with the harp,

with the harp and melodious song.

With trumpets and the sound of the horn

sing joyfully before the King, the LORD.

R. The Lord has made known his salvation.

Alleluia

Mt 4:19

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Come after me, says the Lord,

and I will make you fishers of men.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 5:1-11

While the crowd was pressing in on Jesus and listening to the word of God,

he was standing by the Lake of Gennesaret.

He saw two boats there alongside the lake;

the fishermen had disembarked and were washing their nets.

Getting into one of the boats, the one belonging to Simon,

he asked him to put out a short distance from the shore.

Then he sat down and taught the crowds from the boat.

After he had finished speaking, he said to Simon,

“Put out into deep water and lower your nets for a catch.”

Simon said in reply,

“Master, we have worked hard all night and have caught nothing,

but at your command I will lower the nets.”

When they had done this, they caught a great number of fish

and their nets were tearing.

They signaled to their partners in the other boat

to come to help them.

They came and filled both boats

so that the boats were in danger of sinking.

When Simon Peter saw this, he fell at the knees of Jesus and said,

“Depart from me, Lord, for I am a sinful man.”

For astonishment at the catch of fish they had made seized him

and all those with him,

and likewise James and John, the sons of Zebedee,

who were partners of Simon.

Jesus said to Simon, “Do not be afraid;

from now on you will be catching men.”

When they brought their boats to the shore,

they left everything and followed him.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home