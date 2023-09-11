Catholic Daily Reading – Monday September 11, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 11, 2023 | USCCB

Monday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 437

Reading 1

Col1:24–2:3

Brothers and sisters:

I rejoice in my sufferings for your sake,

and in my flesh I am filling up

what is lacking in the afflictions of Christ

on behalf of his Body, which is the Church,

of which I am a minister

in accordance with God’s stewardship given to me

to bring to completion for you the word of God,

the mystery hidden from ages and from generations past.

But now it has been manifested to his holy ones,

to whom God chose to make known the riches of the glory

of this mystery among the Gentiles;

it is Christ in you, the hope for glory.

It is he whom we proclaim,

admonishing everyone and teaching everyone with all wisdom,

that we may present everyone perfect in Christ.

For this I labor and struggle,

in accord with the exercise of his power working within me.

For I want you to know how great a struggle I am having for you

and for those in Laodicea

and all who have not seen me face to face,

that their hearts may be encouraged

as they are brought together in love,

to have all the richness of assured understanding,

for the knowledge of the mystery of God, Christ,

in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 62:6-7, 9

R. (8) In God is my safety and my glory.

Only in God be at rest, my soul,

for from him comes my hope.

He only is my rock and my salvation,

my stronghold; I shall not be disturbed.

R. In God is my safety and my glory.

Trust in him at all times, O my people!

Pour out your hearts before him;

God is our refuge!

R. In God is my safety and my glory.

Alleluia

Jn 10:27

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

My sheep hear my voice, says the Lord;

I know them, and they follow me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 6:6-11

On a certain sabbath Jesus went into the synagogue and taught,

and there was a man there whose right hand was withered.

The scribes and the Pharisees watched him closely

to see if he would cure on the sabbath

so that they might discover a reason to accuse him.

But he realized their intentions

and said to the man with the withered hand,

“Come up and stand before us.”

And he rose and stood there.

Then Jesus said to them,

“I ask you, is it lawful to do good on the sabbath

rather than to do evil,

to save life rather than to destroy it?”

Looking around at them all, he then said to him,

“Stretch out your hand.”

He did so and his hand was restored.

But they became enraged

and discussed together what they might do to Jesus.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home