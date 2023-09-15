Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day: St. Padre Pio

When you feel the weight of the Cross weighing more heavily on your shoulders, ask God to comfort you. By doing so, you will not go against the Will of God, but you will imitate Christ who, in the Garden of Olives, asked his Father for relief. 

