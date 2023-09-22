Catholic Daily Reading – Friday September 22, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 22, 2023 | USCCB

Friday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 447

Reading 1

1 Tm 6:2c-12

Beloved:

Teach and urge these things.

Whoever teaches something different

and does not agree with the sound words of our Lord Jesus Christ

and the religious teaching

is conceited, understanding nothing,

and has a morbid disposition for arguments and verbal disputes.

From these come envy, rivalry, insults, evil suspicions,

and mutual friction among people with corrupted minds,

who are deprived of the truth,

supposing religion to be a means of gain.

Indeed, religion with contentment is a great gain.

For we brought nothing into the world,

just as we shall not be able to take anything out of it.

If we have food and clothing, we shall be content with that.

Those who want to be rich are falling into temptation and into a trap

and into many foolish and harmful desires,

which plunge them into ruin and destruction.

For the love of money is the root of all evils,

and some people in their desire for it have strayed from the faith

and have pierced themselves with many pains.

But you, man of God, avoid all this.

Instead, pursue righteousness, devotion,

faith, love, patience, and gentleness.

Compete well for the faith.

Lay hold of eternal life,

to which you were called when you made the noble confession

in the presence of many witnesses.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 49:6-7, 8-10, 17-18, 19-20

R. Blessed the poor in spirit; the Kingdom of heaven is theirs!

Why should I fear in evil days

when my wicked ensnarers ring me round?

They trust in their wealth;

the abundance of their riches is their boast.

R. Blessed the poor in spirit; the Kingdom of heaven is theirs!

Yet in no way can a man redeem himself,

or pay his own ransom to God;

Too high is the price to redeem one’s life; he would never have enough

to remain alive always and not see destruction.

R. Blessed the poor in spirit; the Kingdom of heaven is theirs!

Fear not when a man grows rich,

when the wealth of his house becomes great,

For when he dies, he shall take none of it;

his wealth shall not follow him down.

R. Blessed the poor in spirit; the Kingdom of heaven is theirs!

Though in his lifetime he counted himself blessed,

“They will praise you for doing well for yourself,”

He shall join the circle of his forebears

who shall never more see light.

R. Blessed the poor in spirit; the Kingdom of heaven is theirs!

Alleluia

See Mt 11:25

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth;

you have revealed to little ones the mysteries of the Kingdom.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 8:1-3

Jesus journeyed from one town and village to another,

preaching and proclaiming the good news of the Kingdom of God.

Accompanying him were the Twelve

and some women who had been cured of evil spirits and infirmities,

Mary, called Magdalene, from whom seven demons had gone out,

Joanna, the wife of Herod’s steward Chuza,

Susanna, and many others

who provided for them out of their resources.

