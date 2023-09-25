Catholic Daily Reading – Monday September 25, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 25, 2023 | USCCB

Monday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 449

Reading 1

Ezr 1:1-6

In the first year of Cyrus, king of Persia,

in order to fulfill the word of the LORD spoken by Jeremiah,

the LORD inspired King Cyrus of Persia

to issue this proclamation throughout his kingdom,

both by word of mouth and in writing:

“Thus says Cyrus, king of Persia:

‘All the kingdoms of the earth

the LORD, the God of heaven, has given to me,

and he has also charged me to build him a house in Jerusalem,

which is in Judah.

Therefore, whoever among you belongs to any part of his people,

let him go up, and may his God be with him!

Let everyone who has survived, in whatever place he may have dwelt,

be assisted by the people of that place

with silver, gold, goods, and cattle,

together with free-will offerings

for the house of God in Jerusalem.'”



Then the family heads of Judah and Benjamin

and the priests and Levites–

everyone, that is, whom God had inspired to do so–

prepared to go up to build the house of the LORD in Jerusalem.

All their neighbors gave them help in every way,

with silver, gold, goods, and cattle,

and with many precious gifts

besides all their free-will offerings.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 126:1b-2ab, 2cd-3, 4-5, 6

R. (3) The Lord has done marvels for us.

When the LORD brought back the captives of Zion,

we were like men dreaming.

Then our mouth was filled with laughter,

and our tongue with rejoicing.

R. The Lord has done marvels for us.

Then they said among the nations,

“The LORD has done great things for them.”

The LORD has done great things for us;

we are glad indeed.

R. The Lord has done marvels for us.

Restore our fortunes, O LORD,

like the torrents in the southern desert.

Those that sow in tears

shall reap rejoicing.

R. The Lord has done marvels for us.

Although they go forth weeping,

carrying the seed to be sown,

They shall come back rejoicing,

carrying their sheaves.

R. The Lord has done marvels for us.

Alleluia

Mt 5:16

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Let your light shine before others,

that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 8:16-18

Jesus said to the crowd:

“No one who lights a lamp conceals it with a vessel

or sets it under a bed;

rather, he places it on a lampstand

so that those who enter may see the light.

For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible,

and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.

Take care, then, how you hear.

To anyone who has, more will be given,

and from the one who has not,

even what he seems to have will be taken away.”

