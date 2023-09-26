Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday September 26, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 26, 2023 | USCCB

Tuesday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 450

Reading 1

Ezr 6:7-8, 12b, 14-20

King Darius issued an order to the officials

of West-of-Euphrates:

“Let the governor and the elders of the Jews

continue the work on that house of God;

they are to rebuild it on its former site.

I also issue this decree

concerning your dealing with these elders of the Jews

in the rebuilding of that house of God:

From the royal revenue, the taxes of West-of-Euphrates,

let these men be repaid for their expenses, in full and without delay.

I, Darius, have issued this decree;

let it be carefully executed.”



The elders of the Jews continued to make progress in the building,

supported by the message of the prophets,

Haggai and Zechariah, son of Iddo.

They finished the building according to the command

of the God of Israel

and the decrees of Cyrus and Darius

and of Artaxerxes, king of Persia.

They completed this house on the third day of the month Adar,

in the sixth year of the reign of King Darius.

The children of Israel–priests, Levites,

and the other returned exiles–

celebrated the dedication of this house of God with joy.

For the dedication of this house of God,

they offered one hundred bulls,

two hundred rams, and four hundred lambs,

together with twelve he-goats as a sin-offering for all Israel,

in keeping with the number of the tribes of Israel.

Finally, they set up the priests in their classes

and the Levites in their divisions

for the service of God in Jerusalem,

as is prescribed in the book of Moses.



The exiles kept the Passover on the fourteenth day of the first month.

The Levites, every one of whom had purified himself for the occasion,

sacrificed the Passover for the rest of the exiles,

for their brethren the priests, and for themselves.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 122:1-2, 3-4ab, 4cd-5

R. (1) Let us go rejoicing to the house of the Lord.

I rejoiced because they said to me,

“We will go up to the house of the LORD.”

And now we have set foot

within your gates, O Jerusalem.

R. Let us go rejoicing to the house of the Lord.

Jerusalem, built as a city

with compact unity.

To it the tribes go up,

the tribes of the LORD.

R. Let us go rejoicing to the house of the Lord.

According to the decree for Israel,

to give thanks to the name of the LORD.

In it are set up judgment seats,

seats for the house of David.

R. Let us go rejoicing to the house of the Lord.

Alleluia

Lk 11:28

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are those who hear the word of God

and observe it.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 8:19-21

The mother of Jesus and his brothers came to him

but were unable to join him because of the crowd.

He was told, “Your mother and your brothers are standing outside

and they wish to see you.”

He said to them in reply, “My mother and my brothers

are those who hear the word of God and act on it.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home