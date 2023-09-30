Novena Begins: September 28 Feast Day: October 7

Day 1 – Our Lady of The Rosary Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, in these times of such brazen impiety, show your power with the signs of your former victories. Look with mercy on the Church of your Son, on His Vicar on earth, and on all the clergy and laity, who are sorely oppressed in this mighty conflict. Powerful vanquisher of all heresies, hasten the hour of mercy even though the hour of God’s justice is every day provoked by the countless sins of men. As I kneel before you in prayer, obtain for me my requests

(Mention your request here…)

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

