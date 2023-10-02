Catholic Daily Reading – Monday October 2, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 2, 2023 | USCCB

Memorial of the Guardian Angels

Lectionary: 455/650

Reading 1

Zec 8:1-8

This word of the LORD of hosts came:

Thus says the LORD of hosts:

I am intensely jealous for Zion,

stirred to jealous wrath for her.

Thus says the LORD:

I will return to Zion,

and I will dwell within Jerusalem;

Jerusalem shall be called the faithful city,

and the mountain of the LORD of hosts,

the holy mountain.

Thus says the LORD of hosts: Old men and old women,

each with staff in hand because of old age,

shall again sit in the streets of Jerusalem.

The city shall be filled with boys and girls playing in its streets.

Thus says the LORD of hosts:

Even if this should seem impossible

in the eyes of the remnant of this people,

shall it in those days be impossible in my eyes also,

says the LORD of hosts?

Thus says the LORD of hosts:

Lo, I will rescue my people from the land of the rising sun,

and from the land of the setting sun.

I will bring them back to dwell within Jerusalem.

They shall be my people, and I will be their God,

with faithfulness and justice.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 102:16-18, 19-21, 29 and 22-23

R. (17) The Lord will build up Zion again, and appear in all his glory.

The nations shall revere your name, O LORD,

and all the kings of the earth your glory,

When the LORD has rebuilt Zion

and appeared in his glory;

When he has regarded the prayer of the destitute,

and not despised their prayer.

R. The Lord will build up Zion again, and appear in all his glory.

Let this be written for the generation to come,

and let his future creatures praise the LORD:

“The LORD looked down from his holy height,

from heaven he beheld the earth,

To hear the groaning of the prisoners,

to release those doomed to die.”

R. The Lord will build up Zion again, and appear in all his glory.

The children of your servants shall abide,

and their posterity shall continue in your presence.

That the name of the LORD may be declared in Zion;

and his praise, in Jerusalem,

When the peoples gather together,

and the kingdoms, to serve the LORD.

R. The Lord will build up Zion again, and appear in all his glory.

Alleluia

Ps 103:21

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Bless the LORD, all you angels,

you ministers, who do his will.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 18:1-5, 10

The disciples approached Jesus and said,

“Who is the greatest in the Kingdom of heaven?”

He called a child over, placed it in their midst, and said,

“Amen, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children,

you will not enter the Kingdom of heaven.

Whoever humbles himself like this child

is the greatest in the Kingdom of heaven.

And whoever receives one child such as this in my name receives me.

“See that you do not despise one of these little ones,

for I say to you that their angels in heaven

always look upon the face of my heavenly Father.”

