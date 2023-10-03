Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday October 3, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 3, 2023 | USCCB

Tuesday of the Twenty-sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 456

Reading 1

Zec 8:20-23

Thus says the LORD of hosts:

There shall yet come peoples,

the inhabitants of many cities;

and the inhabitants of one city shall approach those of another,

and say, “Come! let us go to implore the favor of the LORD”;

and, “I too will go to seek the LORD.”

Many peoples and strong nations shall come

to seek the LORD of hosts in Jerusalem

and to implore the favor of the LORD.

Thus says the LORD of hosts:

In those days ten men of every nationality,

speaking different tongues, shall take hold,

yes, take hold of every Jew by the edge of his garment and say,

“Let us go with you, for we have heard that God is with you.”

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 87:1b-3, 4-5, 6-7

R. (Zec 8:23) God is with us.

His foundation upon the holy mountains

the LORD loves:

The gates of Zion,

more than any dwelling of Jacob.

Glorious things are said of you,

O city of God!

R. God is with us.

I tell of Egypt and Babylon

among those that know the LORD;

Of Philistia, Tyre, Ethiopia:

“This man was born there.”

And of Zion they shall say:

“One and all were born in her;

And he who has established her

is the Most High LORD.”

R. God is with us.

They shall note, when the peoples are enrolled:

“This man was born there.”

And all shall sing, in their festive dance:

“My home is within you.”

R. God is with us.

Alleluia

Mk 10:45

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

The Son of Man came to serve

and to give his life as a ransom for many.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 9:51-56

When the days for Jesus to be taken up were fulfilled,

he resolutely determined to journey to Jerusalem,

and he sent messengers ahead of him.

On the way they entered a Samaritan village

to prepare for his reception there,

but they would not welcome him

because the destination of his journey was Jerusalem.

When the disciples James and John saw this they asked,

“Lord, do you want us to call down fire from heaven

to consume them?”

Jesus turned and rebuked them,

and they journeyed to another village.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home