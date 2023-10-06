Catholic Daily Reading – Friday October 6, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 6, 2023 | USCCB

Friday of the Twenty-sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 459

Reading 1

Bar 1:15-22

During the Babylonian captivity, the exiles prayed:

“Justice is with the Lord, our God;

and we today are flushed with shame,

we men of Judah and citizens of Jerusalem,

that we, with our kings and rulers

and priests and prophets, and with our ancestors,

have sinned in the Lord’s sight and disobeyed him.

We have neither heeded the voice of the Lord, our God,

nor followed the precepts which the Lord set before us.

From the time the Lord led our ancestors out of the land of Egypt

until the present day,

we have been disobedient to the Lord, our God,

and only too ready to disregard his voice.

And the evils and the curse that the Lord enjoined upon Moses, his servant,

at the time he led our ancestors forth from the land of Egypt

to give us the land flowing with milk and honey,

cling to us even today.

For we did not heed the voice of the Lord, our God,

in all the words of the prophets whom he sent us,

but each one of us went off

after the devices of his own wicked heart,

served other gods,

and did evil in the sight of the Lord, our God.”

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 79:1b-2, 3-5, 8, 9

R. (9) For the glory of your name, O Lord, deliver us.

O God, the nations have come into your inheritance;

they have defiled your holy temple,

they have laid Jerusalem in ruins.

They have given the corpses of your servants

as food to the birds of heaven,

the flesh of your faithful ones to the beasts of the earth.

R. For the glory of your name, O Lord, deliver us.

They have poured out their blood like water

round about Jerusalem,

and there is no one to bury them.

We have become the reproach of our neighbors,

the scorn and derision of those around us.

O LORD, how long? Will you be angry forever?

Will your jealousy burn like fire?

R. For the glory of your name, O Lord, deliver us.

Remember not against us the iniquities of the past;

may your compassion quickly come to us,

for we are brought very low.

R. For the glory of your name, O Lord, deliver us.

Help us, O God our savior,

because of the glory of your name;

Deliver us and pardon our sins

for your name’s sake.

R. For the glory of your name, O Lord, deliver us.

Alleluia

Ps 95:8

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

If today you hear his voice,

harden not your hearts.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 10:13-16

Jesus said to them,

“Woe to you, Chorazin! Woe to you, Bethsaida!

For if the mighty deeds done in your midst

had been done in Tyre and Sidon,

they would long ago have repented,

sitting in sackcloth and ashes.

But it will be more tolerable for Tyre and Sidon

at the judgment than for you.

And as for you, Capernaum, ‘Will you be exalted to heaven?

You will go down to the netherworld.’

Whoever listens to you listens to me.

Whoever rejects you rejects me.

And whoever rejects me rejects the one who sent me.”

