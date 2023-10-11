Catholic Daily Reading – Wednesday October 11, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 11 2023 | USCCB

Wednesday of the Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 463

Reading 1

Jon 4:1-11

Jonah was greatly displeased

and became angry that God did not carry out the evil

he threatened against Nineveh.

He prayed, “I beseech you, LORD,

is not this what I said while I was still in my own country?

This is why I fled at first to Tarshish.

I knew that you are a gracious and merciful God,

slow to anger, rich in clemency, loath to punish.

And now, LORD, please take my life from me;

for it is better for me to die than to live.”

But the LORD asked, “Have you reason to be angry?”

Jonah then left the city for a place to the east of it,

where he built himself a hut and waited under it in the shade,

to see what would happen to the city.

And when the LORD God provided a gourd plant

that grew up over Jonah’s head,

giving shade that relieved him of any discomfort,

Jonah was very happy over the plant.

But the next morning at dawn

God sent a worm that attacked the plant,

so that it withered.

And when the sun arose, God sent a burning east wind;

and the sun beat upon Jonah’s head till he became faint.

Then Jonah asked for death, saying,

“I would be better off dead than alive.”

But God said to Jonah,

“Have you reason to be angry over the plant?”

“I have reason to be angry,” Jonah answered, “angry enough to die.”

Then the LORD said,

“You are concerned over the plant which cost you no labor

and which you did not raise;

it came up in one night and in one night it perished.

And should I not be concerned over Nineveh, the great city,

in which there are more than a hundred and twenty thousand persons

who cannot distinguish their right hand from their left,

not to mention the many cattle?”

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 86:3-4, 5-6, 9-10

R. (15) Lord, you are merciful and gracious.

Have mercy on me, O Lord,

for to you I call all the day.

Gladden the soul of your servant,

for to you, O Lord, I lift up my soul.

R. Lord, you are merciful and gracious.

For you, O Lord, are good and forgiving,

abounding in kindness to all who call upon you.

Hearken, O LORD, to my prayer

and attend to the sound of my pleading.

R. Lord, you are merciful and gracious.

All the nations you have made shall come

and worship you, O Lord,

and glorify your name.

For you are great, and you do wondrous deeds;

you alone are God.

R. Lord, you are merciful and gracious.

Alleluia

Rom 8:15bc

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

You have received a spirit of adoption as sons

through which we cry: Abba! Father!

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 11:1-4

Jesus was praying in a certain place, and when he had finished,

one of his disciples said to him,

“Lord, teach us to pray just as John taught his disciples.”

He said to them, “When you pray, say:

Father, hallowed be your name,

your Kingdom come.

Give us each day our daily bread

and forgive us our sins

for we ourselves forgive everyone in debt to us,

and do not subject us to the final test.”

