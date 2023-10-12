Catholic Daily Reading – Thursday October 12, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 12, 2023 | USCCB

Thursday of the Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 464

Reading 1

Mal 3:13-20b

You have defied me in word, says the LORD,

yet you ask, “What have we spoken against you?”

You have said, “It is vain to serve God,

and what do we profit by keeping his command,

And going about in penitential dress

in awe of the LORD of hosts?

Rather must we call the proud blessed;

for indeed evildoers prosper,

and even tempt God with impunity.”

Then they who fear the LORD spoke with one another,

and the LORD listened attentively;

And a record book was written before him

of those who fear the LORD and trust in his name.

And they shall be mine, says the LORD of hosts,

my own special possession, on the day I take action.

And I will have compassion on them,

as a man has compassion on his son who serves him.

Then you will again see the distinction

between the just and the wicked;

Between the one who serves God,

and the one who does not serve him.

For lo, the day is coming, blazing like an oven,

when all the proud and all evildoers will be stubble,

And the day that is coming will set them on fire,

leaving them neither root nor branch,

says the LORD of hosts.

But for you who fear my name, there will arise

the sun of justice with its healing rays.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 1:1-2, 3, 4 and 6

R. (Ps 40:5a) Blessed are they who hope in the Lord.

Blessed the man who follows not

the counsel of the wicked

Nor walks in the way of sinners,

nor sits in the company of the insolent,

But delights in the law of the LORD

and meditates on his law day and night.

R. Blessed are they who hope in the Lord.

He is like a tree

planted near running water,

That yields its fruit in due season,

and whose leaves never fade.

Whatever he does, prospers.

R. Blessed are they who hope in the Lord.

Not so the wicked, not so;

they are like chaff which the wind drives away.

For the LORD watches over the way of the just,

but the way of the wicked vanishes.

R. Blessed are they who hope in the Lord.

Alleluia

See Acts 16:14b

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Open our hearts, O Lord,

to listen to the words of your Son.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 11:5-13

Jesus said to his disciples:

“Suppose one of you has a friend

to whom he goes at midnight and says,

‘Friend, lend me three loaves of bread,

for a friend of mine has arrived at my house from a journey

and I have nothing to offer him,’

and he says in reply from within,

‘Do not bother me; the door has already been locked

and my children and I are already in bed.

I cannot get up to give you anything.’

I tell you, if he does not get up to give him the loaves

because of their friendship,

he will get up to give him whatever he needs

because of his persistence.

“And I tell you, ask and you will receive;

seek and you will find;

knock and the door will be opened to you.

For everyone who asks, receives;

and the one who seeks, finds;

and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.

What father among you would hand his son a snake

when he asks for a fish?

Or hand him a scorpion when he asks for an egg?

If you then, who are wicked,

know how to give good gifts to your children,

how much more will the Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit

to those who ask him?”

