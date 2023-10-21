Catholic Daily Reading – Saturday October 21, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 21, 2023 | USCCB

Saturday of the Twenty-eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 472

Reading 1

Rom 4:13, 16-18

Brothers and sisters:

It was not through the law

that the promise was made to Abraham and his descendants

that he would inherit the world,

but through the righteousness that comes from faith.

For this reason, it depends on faith,

so that it may be a gift,

and the promise may be guaranteed to all his descendants,

not to those who only adhere to the law

but to those who follow the faith of Abraham,

who is the father of all of us, as it is written,

I have made you father of many nations.

He is our father in the sight of God,

in whom he believed, who gives life to the dead

and calls into being what does not exist.

He believed, hoping against hope,

that he would become the father of many nations,

according to what was said, Thus shall your descendants be.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 105:6-7, 8-9, 42-43

R. (8a) The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

You descendants of Abraham, his servants,

sons of Jacob, his chosen ones!

He, the LORD, is our God;

throughout the earth his judgments prevail.

R. The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

He remembers forever his covenant

which he made binding for a thousand generations –

Which he entered into with Abraham

and by his oath to Isaac.

R. The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

For he remembered his holy word

to his servant Abraham.

And he led forth his people with joy;

with shouts of joy, his chosen ones.

R. The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

alleluia

Jn 15:26b, 27a

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

The Spirit of truth will testify to me, says the Lord,

and you also will testify.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 12:8-12

Jesus said to his disciples:

“I tell you,

everyone who acknowledges me before others

the Son of Man will acknowledge before the angels of God.

But whoever denies me before others

will be denied before the angels of God.

“Everyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven,

but the one who blasphemes against the Holy Spirit

will not be forgiven.

When they take you before synagogues and before rulers and authorities,

do not worry about how or what your defense will be

or about what you are to say.

For the Holy Spirit will teach you at that moment what you should say.”

