Catholic Daily Reading – Monday October 23, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 23, 2023 | USCCB

Monday of the Twenty-ninth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 473

Reading 1

Rom 4:20-25

Brothers and sisters:

Abraham did not doubt God’s promise in unbelief;

rather, he was empowered by faith and gave glory to God

and was fully convinced that what God had promised

he was also able to do.

That is why it was credited to him as righteousness.

But it was not for him alone that it was written

that it was credited to him;

it was also for us, to whom it will be credited,

who believe in the one who raised Jesus our Lord from the dead,

who was handed over for our transgressions

and was raised for our justification.

Responsorial Psalm

Luke 1:69-70, 71-72, 73-75

R. (see 68) Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel; he has come to his people.

He has come to his people and set them free.

He has raised up for us a mighty savior,

born of the house of his servant David.

R. Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel; he has come to his people.

Through his holy prophets he promised of old

that he would save us from our enemies,

from the hands of all who hate us.

He promised to show mercy to our fathers

and to remember his holy covenant.

R. Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel; he has come to his people.

This was the oath he swore to our father Abraham:

to set us free from the hands of our enemies,

free to worship him without fear,

holy and righteous in his sight all the days of our life.

R. Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel; he has come to his people.

Alleluia

Mt 5:3

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are the poor in spirit;

for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 12:13-21

Someone in the crowd said to Jesus,

“Teacher, tell my brother to share the inheritance with me.”

He replied to him,

“Friend, who appointed me as your judge and arbitrator?”

Then he said to the crowd,

“Take care to guard against all greed,

for though one may be rich,

one’s life does not consist of possessions.”

Then he told them a parable.

“There was a rich man whose land produced a bountiful harvest.

He asked himself, ‘What shall I do,

for I do not have space to store my harvest?’

And he said, ‘This is what I shall do:

I shall tear down my barns and build larger ones.

There I shall store all my grain and other goods

and I shall say to myself, “Now as for you,

you have so many good things stored up for many years,

rest, eat, drink, be merry!”‘

But God said to him,

‘You fool, this night your life will be demanded of you;

and the things you have prepared, to whom will they belong?’

Thus will it be for the one who stores up treasure for himself

but is not rich in what matters to God.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home