Catholic Daily Reading – Wednesday October 25, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 25, 2023 | USCCB

Wednesday of the Twenty-ninth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 475

Reading 1

Rom 6:12-18

Brothers and sisters:

Sin must not reign over your mortal bodies

so that you obey their desires.

And do not present the parts of your bodies to sin

as weapons for wickedness,

but present yourselves to God as raised from the dead to life

and the parts of your bodies to God

as weapons for righteousness.

For sin is not to have any power over you,

since you are not under the law but under grace.

What then? Shall we sin because we are not under the law

but under grace?

Of course not!

Do you not know that if you present yourselves

to someone as obedient slaves,

you are slaves of the one you obey,

either of sin, which leads to death,

or of obedience, which leads to righteousness?

But thanks be to God that, although you were once slaves of sin,

you have become obedient from the heart

to the pattern of teaching to which you were entrusted.

Freed from sin, you have become slaves of righteousness.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 124:1b-3, 4-6, 7-8

R. (8a) Our help is in the name of the Lord.

Had not the LORD been with us,

let Israel say, had not the LORD been with us–

When men rose up against us,

then would they have swallowed us alive;

When their fury was inflamed against us.

R. Our help is in the name of the Lord.

Then would the waters have overwhelmed us;

The torrent would have swept over us;

over us then would have swept the raging waters.

Blessed be the LORD, who did not leave us

a prey to their teeth.

R. Our help is in the name of the Lord.

We were rescued like a bird

from the fowlers’ snare;

Broken was the snare,

and we were freed.

Our help is in the name of the LORD,

who made heaven and earth.

R. Our help is in the name of the Lord.

Alleluia

Mt 24:42a, 44

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Stay awake!

For you do not know when the Son of Man will come.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 12:39-48

Jesus said to his disciples:

“Be sure of this:

if the master of the house had known the hour

when the thief was coming,

he would not have let his house be broken into.

You also must be prepared,

for at an hour you do not expect, the Son of Man will come.”

Then Peter said,

“Lord, is this parable meant for us or for everyone?”

And the Lord replied,

“Who, then, is the faithful and prudent steward

whom the master will put in charge of his servants

to distribute the food allowance at the proper time?

Blessed is that servant whom his master on arrival finds doing so.

Truly, I say to you, he will put him

in charge of all his property.

But if that servant says to himself,

‘My master is delayed in coming,’

and begins to beat the menservants and the maidservants,

to eat and drink and get drunk,

then that servant’s master will come

on an unexpected day and at an unknown hour

and will punish the servant severely

and assign him a place with the unfaithful.

That servant who knew his master’s will

but did not make preparations nor act in accord with his will

shall be beaten severely;

and the servant who was ignorant of his master’s will

but acted in a way deserving of a severe beating

shall be beaten only lightly.

Much will be required of the person entrusted with much,

and still more will be demanded of the person entrusted with more.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home