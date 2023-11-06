Catholic Daily Reading – Monday November 6, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 6, 2023 | USCCB

Monday of the Thirty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 485

Reading 1

Rom 11:29-36

Brothers and sisters:

The gifts and the call of God are irrevocable.

Just as you once disobeyed God

but have now received mercy

because of their disobedience,

so they have now disobeyed in order that,

by virtue of the mercy shown to you,

they too may now receive mercy.

For God delivered all to disobedience,

that he might have mercy upon all.

Oh, the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God!

How inscrutable are his judgments and how unsearchable his ways!

For who has known the mind of the Lord

or who has been his counselor?

Or who has given him anything

that he may be repaid?

For from him and through him and for him are all things.

To God be glory forever. Amen.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 69:30-31, 33-34, 36

R. (14c) Lord, in your great love, answer me.

But I am afflicted and in pain;

let your saving help, O God, protect me.

I will praise the name of God in song,

and I will glorify him with thanksgiving.

R. Lord, in your great love, answer me.

“See, you lowly ones, and be glad;

you who seek God, may your hearts revive!

For the LORD hears the poor,

and his own who are in bonds he spurns not.”

R. Lord, in your great love, answer me.

For God will save Zion

and rebuild the cities of Judah.

They shall dwell in the land and own it,

and the descendants of his servants shall inherit it,

and those who love his name shall inhabit it.

R. Lord, in your great love, answer me.

Alleluia

Jn 8:31b-32

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

If you remain in my word, you will truly be my disciples,

and you will know the truth, says the Lord.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 14:12-14

On a sabbath Jesus went to dine

at the home of one of the leading Pharisees.

He said to the host who invited him,

“When you hold a lunch or a dinner,

do not invite your friends or your brothers or sisters

or your relatives or your wealthy neighbors,

in case they may invite you back and you have repayment.

Rather, when you hold a banquet,

invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind;

blessed indeed will you be because of their inability to repay you.

For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.”

