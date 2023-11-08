Catholic Daily Reading – Wednesday November 8, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 8, 2023 | USCCB

Wednesday of the Thirty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 487

Reading 1

Rom 13:8-10

Brothers and sisters:

Owe nothing to anyone, except to love one another;

for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.

The commandments, You shall not commit adultery;

you shall not kill;

you shall not steal;

you shall not covet,

and whatever other commandment there may be,

are summed up in this saying, namely,

You shall love your neighbor as yourself.

Love does no evil to the neighbor;

hence, love is the fulfillment of the law.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 112:1b-2, 4-5, 9

R. ( 5a) Blessed the man who is gracious and lends to those in need.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Blessed the man who fears the LORD,

who greatly delights in his commands.

His posterity shall be mighty upon the earth;

the upright generation shall be blessed.

R. Blessed the man who is gracious and lends to those in need.

or:

R. Alleluia.

He dawns through the darkness, a light for the upright;

he is gracious and merciful and just.

Well for the man who is gracious and lends,

who conducts his affairs with justice.

R. Blessed the man who is gracious and lends to those in need.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Lavishly he gives to the poor;

his generosity shall endure forever;

his horn shall be exalted in glory.

R. Blessed the man who is gracious and lends to those in need.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

1 Pt 4:14

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

If you are insulted for the name of Christ, blessed are you,

for the Spirit of God rests upon you.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 14:25-33

Great crowds were traveling with Jesus,

and he turned and addressed them,

“If anyone comes to me without hating his father and mother,

wife and children, brothers and sisters,

and even his own life,

he cannot be my disciple.

Whoever does not carry his own cross and come after me

cannot be my disciple.

Which of you wishing to construct a tower

does not first sit down and calculate the cost

to see if there is enough for its completion?

Otherwise, after laying the foundation

and finding himself unable to finish the work

the onlookers should laugh at him and say,

‘This one began to build but did not have the resources to finish.’

Or what king marching into battle would not first sit down

and decide whether with ten thousand troops

he can successfully oppose another king

advancing upon him with twenty thousand troops?

But if not, while he is still far away,

he will send a delegation to ask for peace terms.

In the same way,

everyone of you who does not renounce all his possessions

cannot be my disciple.”

