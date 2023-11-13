Catholic Daily Reading – Monday November 13, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 13, 2023 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, Virgin

Lectionary: 491

Reading 1

Wis 1:1-7

Love justice, you who judge the earth;

think of the Lord in goodness,

and seek him in integrity of heart;

Because he is found by those who test him not,

and he manifests himself to those who do not disbelieve him.

For perverse counsels separate a man from God,

and his power, put to the proof, rebukes the foolhardy;

Because into a soul that plots evil, wisdom enters not,

nor dwells she in a body under debt of sin.

For the holy Spirit of discipline flees deceit

and withdraws from senseless counsels;

and when injustice occurs it is rebuked.

For wisdom is a kindly spirit,

yet she acquits not the blasphemer of his guilty lips;

Because God is the witness of his inmost self

and the sure observer of his heart

and the listener to his tongue.

For the Spirit of the Lord fills the world,

is all-embracing, and knows what man says.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 139:1b-3, 4-6, 7-8, 9-10

R. (24b) Guide me, Lord, along the everlasting way.

O LORD, you have probed me and you know me;

you know when I sit and when I stand;

you understand my thoughts from afar.

My journeys and my rest you scrutinize,

with all my ways you are familiar.

R. Guide me, Lord, along the everlasting way.

Even before a word is on my tongue,

behold, O LORD, you know the whole of it.

Behind me and before, you hem me in

and rest your hand upon me.

Such knowledge is too wonderful for me;

too lofty for me to attain.

R. Guide me, Lord, along the everlasting way.

Where can I go from your spirit?

From your presence where can I flee?

If I go up to the heavens, you are there;

if I sink to the nether world, you are present there.

R. Guide me, Lord, along the everlasting way.

If I take the wings of the dawn,

if I settle at the farthest limits of the sea,

Even there your hand shall guide me,

and your right hand hold me fast.

R. Guide me, Lord, along the everlasting way.

Alleluia

Phil 2:15d, 16a

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Shine like lights in the world,

as you hold on to the word of life.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 17:1-6

Jesus said to his disciples,

“Things that cause sin will inevitably occur,

but woe to the one through whom they occur.

It would be better for him if a millstone were put around his neck

and he be thrown into the sea

than for him to cause one of these little ones to sin.

Be on your guard!

If your brother sins, rebuke him;

and if he repents, forgive him.

And if he wrongs you seven times in one day

and returns to you seven times saying, ‘I am sorry,’

you should forgive him.”

And the Apostles said to the Lord, “Increase our faith.”

The Lord replied, “If you have faith the size of a mustard seed,

you would say to this mulberry tree,

‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.”

