Catholic Daily Reading – Thursday November 16, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 16, 2023 | USCCB

Thursday of the Thirty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 494

Reading 1

Wis 7:22b–8:1

In Wisdom is a spirit

intelligent, holy, unique,

Manifold, subtle, agile,

clear, unstained, certain,

Not baneful, loving the good, keen,

unhampered, beneficent, kindly,

Firm, secure, tranquil,

all-powerful, all-seeing,

And pervading all spirits,

though they be intelligent, pure and very subtle.

For Wisdom is mobile beyond all motion,

and she penetrates and pervades all things by reason of her purity.

For she is an aura of the might of God

and a pure effusion of the glory of the Almighty;

therefore nought that is sullied enters into her.

For she is the refulgence of eternal light,

the spotless mirror of the power of God,

the image of his goodness.

And she, who is one, can do all things,

and renews everything while herself perduring;

And passing into holy souls from age to age,

she produces friends of God and prophets.

For there is nought God loves, be it not one who dwells with Wisdom.

For she is fairer than the sun

and surpasses every constellation of the stars.

Compared to light, she takes precedence;

for that, indeed, night supplants,

but wickedness prevails not over Wisdom.

Indeed, she reaches from end to end mightily

and governs all things well.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 119:89, 90, 91, 130, 135, 175

R. (89a) Your word is for ever, O Lord.

Your word, O LORD, endures forever;

it is firm as the heavens.

R. Your word is for ever, O Lord.

Through all generations your truth endures;

you have established the earth, and it stands firm.

R. Your word is for ever, O Lord.

According to your ordinances they still stand firm:

all things serve you.

R. Your word is for ever, O Lord.

The revelation of your words sheds light,

giving understanding to the simple.

R. Your word is for ever, O Lord.

Let your countenance shine upon your servant,

and teach me your statutes.

R. Your word is for ever, O Lord.

Let my soul live to praise you,

and may your ordinances help me.

R. Your word is for ever, O Lord.

Alleluia

Jn 15:5

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I am the vine, you are the branches, says the Lord:

whoever remains in me and I in him will bear much fruit.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 17:20-25

Asked by the Pharisees when the Kingdom of God would come,

Jesus said in reply,

“The coming of the Kingdom of God cannot be observed,

and no one will announce, ‘Look, here it is,’ or, ‘There it is.’

For behold, the Kingdom of God is among you.”

Then he said to his disciples,

“The days will come when you will long to see

one of the days of the Son of Man, but you will not see it.

There will be those who will say to you,

‘Look, there he is,’ or ‘Look, here he is.’

Do not go off, do not run in pursuit.

For just as lightning flashes

and lights up the sky from one side to the other,

so will the Son of Man be in his day.

But first he must suffer greatly and be rejected by this generation.”

