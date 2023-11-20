Catholic Daily Reading – Monday November 20, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 20, 2023 | USCCB

Monday of the Thirty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 497

Reading 1

1 Mc 1:10-15, 41-43, 54-57, 62-63

[From the descendants of Alexander’s officers]there sprang a sinful offshoot, Antiochus Epiphanes,son of King Antiochus, once a hostage at Rome.He became king in the year one hundred and thirty sevenof the kingdom of the Greeks.

In those days there appeared in Israel

men who were breakers of the law,

and they seduced many people, saying:

“Let us go and make an alliance with the Gentiles all around us;

since we separated from them, many evils have come upon us.”

The proposal was agreeable;

some from among the people promptly went to the king,

and he authorized them to introduce the way of living

of the Gentiles.

Thereupon they built a gymnasium in Jerusalem

according to the Gentile custom.

They covered over the mark of their circumcision

and abandoned the holy covenant;

they allied themselves with the Gentiles

and sold themselves to wrongdoing.

Then the king wrote to his whole kingdom that all should be one people,

each abandoning his particular customs.

All the Gentiles conformed to the command of the king,

and many children of Israel were in favor of his religion;

they sacrificed to idols and profaned the sabbath.

On the fifteenth day of the month Chislev,

in the year one hundred and forty-five,

the king erected the horrible abomination

upon the altar of burnt offerings

and in the surrounding cities of Judah they built pagan altars.

They also burned incense at the doors of the houses and in the streets.

Any scrolls of the law which they found they tore up and burnt.

Whoever was found with a scroll of the covenant,

and whoever observed the law,

was condemned to death by royal decree.

But many in Israel were determined

and resolved in their hearts not to eat anything unclean;

they preferred to die rather than to be defiled with unclean food

or to profane the holy covenant; and they did die.

Terrible affliction was upon Israel.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 119:53, 61, 134, 150, 155, 158

R. (see 88) Give me life, O Lord, and I will do your commands.

Indignation seizes me because of the wicked

who forsake your law.

R. Give me life, O Lord, and I will do your commands.

Though the snares of the wicked are twined about me,

your law I have not forgotten.

R. Give me life, O Lord, and I will do your commands.

Redeem me from the oppression of men,

that I may keep your precepts.

R. Give me life, O Lord, and I will do your commands.

I am attacked by malicious persecutors

who are far from your law.

R. Give me life, O Lord, and I will do your commands.

Far from sinners is salvation,

because they seek not your statutes.

R. Give me life, O Lord, and I will do your commands.

I beheld the apostates with loathing,

because they kept not to your promise.

R. Give me life, O Lord, and I will do your commands.

Alleluia

Jn 8:12

R. Allelujia, alleluia.

I am the light of the world, says the Lord;

whoever follows me will have the light of life.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 18:35-43

As Jesus approached Jericho

a blind man was sitting by the roadside begging,

and hearing a crowd going by, he inquired what was happening.

They told him,

“Jesus of Nazareth is passing by.”

He shouted, “Jesus, Son of David, have pity on me!”

The people walking in front rebuked him,

telling him to be silent,

but he kept calling out all the more,

“Son of David, have pity on me!”

Then Jesus stopped and ordered that he be brought to him;

and when he came near, Jesus asked him,

“What do you want me to do for you?”

He replied, “Lord, please let me see.”

Jesus told him, “Have sight; your faith has saved you.”

He immediately received his sight

and followed him, giving glory to God.

When they saw this, all the people gave praise to God.

