Catholic Daily Reading – Friday November 24, 2023

Memorial of Saint Andrew Dung-Lac, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Lectionary: 501

Reading 1

1 Mc 4:36-37, 52-59

Judas and his brothers said,

“Now that our enemies have been crushed,

let us go up to purify the sanctuary and rededicate it.”

So the whole army assembled, and went up to Mount Zion.

Early in the morning on the twenty-fifth day of the ninth month,

that is, the month of Chislev,

in the year one hundred and forty-eight,

they arose and offered sacrifice according to the law

on the new altar of burnt offerings that they had made.

On the anniversary of the day on which the Gentiles had defiled it,

on that very day it was reconsecrated

with songs, harps, flutes, and cymbals.

All the people prostrated themselves and adored and praised Heaven,

who had given them success.

For eight days they celebrated the dedication of the altar

and joyfully offered burnt offerings and sacrifices

of deliverance and praise.

They ornamented the facade of the temple with gold crowns and shields;

they repaired the gates and the priests’ chambers

and furnished them with doors.

There was great joy among the people

now that the disgrace of the Gentiles was removed.

Then Judas and his brothers and the entire congregation of Israel

decreed that the days of the dedication of the altar

should be observed with joy and gladness

on the anniversary every year for eight days,

from the twenty-fifth day of the month Chislev.

Responsorial Psalm

1 Chr 29:10bcd, 11abc, 11d-12a, 12bcd

R. (13b) We praise your glorious name, O mighty God.

“Blessed may you be, O LORD,

God of Israel our father,

from eternity to eternity.”

R. We praise your glorious name, O mighty God.

“Yours, O LORD, are grandeur and power,

majesty, splendor, and glory.

For all in heaven and on earth is yours.”

R. We praise your glorious name, O mighty God.

“Yours, O LORD, is the sovereignty;

you are exalted as head over all.

Riches and honor are from you.”

R. We praise your glorious name, O mighty God.

“You have dominion over all,

In your hand are power and might;

it is yours to give grandeur and strength to all.”

R. We praise your glorious name, O mighty God.

Alleluia

Jn 10:27

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

My sheep hear my voice, says the Lord;

I know them, and they follow me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 19:45-48

Jesus entered the temple area and proceeded to drive out

those who were selling things, saying to them,

“It is written, My house shall be a house of prayer,

but you have made it a den of thieves.“

And every day he was teaching in the temple area.

The chief priests, the scribes, and the leaders of the people, meanwhile,

were seeking to put him to death,

but they could find no way to accomplish their purpose

because all the people were hanging on his words.

