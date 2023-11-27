Catholic Daily Reading – Monday November 27, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 27, 2023 | USCCB

Monday of the Thirty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 503

Reading 1

Dn 1:1-6, 8-20

In the third year of the reign of Jehoiakim, king of Judah,

King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon came

and laid siege to Jerusalem.

The Lord handed over to him Jehoiakim, king of Judah,

and some of the vessels of the temple of God;

he carried them off to the land of Shinar,

and placed the vessels in the temple treasury of his god.

The king told Ashpenaz, his chief chamberlain,

to bring in some of the children of Israel of royal blood

and of the nobility, young men without any defect,

handsome, intelligent and wise,

quick to learn, and prudent in judgment,

such as could take their place in the king’s palace;

they were to be taught the language and literature of the Chaldeans;

after three years’ training they were to enter the king’s service.

The king allotted them a daily portion of food and wine

from the royal table.

Among these were men of Judah: Daniel, Hananiah,

Mishael, and Azariah.

But Daniel was resolved not to defile himself

with the king’s food or wine;

so he begged the chief chamberlain to spare him this defilement.

Though God had given Daniel the favor and sympathy

of the chief chamberlain, he nevertheless said to Daniel,

“I am afraid of my lord the king;

it is he who allotted your food and drink.

If he sees that you look wretched

by comparison with the other young men of your age,

you will endanger my life with the king.”

Then Daniel said to the steward whom the chief chamberlain

had put in charge of Daniel, Hananiah,

Mishael, and Azariah,

“Please test your servants for ten days.

Give us vegetables to eat and water to drink.

Then see how we look in comparison with the other young men

who eat from the royal table,

and treat your servants according to what you see.”

He acceded to this request, and tested them for ten days;

after ten days they looked healthier and better fed

than any of the young men who ate from the royal table.

So the steward continued to take away

the food and wine they were to receive, and gave them vegetables.

To these four young men God gave knowledge and proficiency

in all literature and science,

and to Daniel the understanding of all visions and dreams.

At the end of the time the king had specified for their preparation,

the chief chamberlain brought them before Nebuchadnezzar.

When the king had spoken with all of them,

none was found equal to Daniel, Hananiah,

Mishael, and Azariah;

and so they entered the king’s service.

In any question of wisdom or prudence which the king put to them,

he found them ten times better

than all the magicians and enchanters in his kingdom.

Responsorial Psalm

Dn 3:52, 53, 54, 55, 56

R. (52b) Glory and praise for ever!

“Blessed are you, O Lord, the God of our fathers,

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever;

And blessed is your holy and glorious name,

praiseworthy and exalted above all for all ages.”

R. Glory and praise for ever!

“Blessed are you in the temple of your holy glory,

praiseworthy and glorious above all forever.”

R. Glory and praise for ever!

“Blessed are you on the throne of your Kingdom,

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever.”

R. Glory and praise for ever!

“Blessed are you who look into the depths

from your throne upon the cherubim,

praiseworthy and exalted above all forever.”

R. Glory and praise for ever!

“Blessed are you in the firmament of heaven,

praiseworthy and glorious forever.”

R. Glory and praise for ever!

Alleluia

Mt 24:42a, 44

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Stay awake!

For you do not know when the Son of Man will come.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 21:1-4

When Jesus looked up he saw some wealthy people

putting their offerings into the treasury

and he noticed a poor widow putting in two small coins.

He said, “I tell you truly,

this poor widow put in more than all the rest;

for those others have all made offerings from their surplus wealth,

but she, from her poverty, has offered her whole livelihood.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home