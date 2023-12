Powerful Prayer to Saint Barbara

O Saint Barbara

You are revered among the faithful

as one of the Fourteen Holy Helpers.

Your life serves as a vivid reminder

that our world is filled with

extreme anger and pain,

but that our faith and hope in the

Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit

can alleviate our burdens.

Pray for me from Heaven that I

may follow your example by

treating God with His established

plan for my life. Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home