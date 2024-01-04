Catholic Daily Reading – Thursday January 4, 2024

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – January 4, 2024 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Religious

Lectionary: 207

Reading 1

1 Jn 3:7-10

Children, let no one deceive you.

The person who acts in righteousness is righteous,

just as he is righteous.

Whoever sins belongs to the Devil,

because the Devil has sinned from the beginning.

Indeed, the Son of God was revealed to destroy the works of the Devil.

No one who is begotten by God commits sin,

because God’s seed remains in him;

he cannot sin because he is begotten by God.

In this way,

the children of God and the children of the Devil are made plain;

no one who fails to act in righteousness belongs to God,

nor anyone who does not love his brother.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 98:1, 7-8, 9

R. (3cd) All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God.

Sing to the LORD a new song,

for he has done wondrous deeds;

His right hand has won victory for him,

his holy arm.

R. All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God.

Let the sea and what fills it resound,

the world and those who dwell in it;

Let the rivers clap their hands,

the mountains shout with them for joy before the LORD.

R. All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God.

The LORD comes;

he comes to rule the earth;

He will rule the world with justice

and the peoples with equity.

R. All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God.

Alleluia

HEB 1:1-2

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

In the past God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets:

in these last days, he has spoken to us through the Son.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Jn 1:35-42

John was standing with two of his disciples,

and as he watched Jesus walk by, he said,

“Behold, the Lamb of God.”

The two disciples heard what he said and followed Jesus.

Jesus turned and saw them following him and said to them,

“What are you looking for?”

They said to him, “Rabbi” (which translated means Teacher),

“where are you staying?”

He said to them, “Come, and you will see.”

So they went and saw where he was staying,

and they stayed with him that day.

It was about four in the afternoon.

Andrew, the brother of Simon Peter,

was one of the two who heard John and followed Jesus.

He first found his own brother Simon and told him,

“We have found the Messiah,” which is translated Christ.

Then he brought him to Jesus.

Jesus looked at him and said,

“You are Simon the son of John;

you will be called Cephas,” which is translated Peter.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home