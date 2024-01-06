Catholic Daily Reading – Saturday January 6, 2024

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – January 6, 2024 | USCCB

Christmas Weekday

Lectionary: 209

Reading 1

1 Jn 5:5-13

Beloved:

Who indeed is the victor over the world

but the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God?

This is the one who came through water and Blood, Jesus Christ,

not by water alone, but by water and Blood.

The Spirit is the one who testifies,

and the Spirit is truth.

So there are three that testify,

the Spirit, the water, and the Blood,

and the three are of one accord.

If we accept human testimony,

the testimony of God is surely greater.

Now the testimony of God is this,

that he has testified on behalf of his Son.

Whoever believes in the Son of God

has this testimony within himself.

Whoever does not believe God has made him a liar

by not believing the testimony God has given about his Son.

And this is the testimony:

God gave us eternal life,

and this life is in his Son.

Whoever possesses the Son has life;

whoever does not possess the Son of God does not have life.

I write these things to you so that you may know

that you have eternal life,

you who believe in the name of the Son of God.

Responsorial Psalm

PS147:12-13, 14-15, 19-20

R. (12a) Praise the Lord, Jerusalem.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Glorify the LORD, O Jerusalem;

praise your God, O Zion.

For he has strengthened the bars of your gates;

he has blessed your children within you.

R. Praise the Lord, Jerusalem.

or:

R. Alleluia.

He has granted peace in your borders;

with the best of wheat he fills you.

He sends forth his command to the earth;

swiftly runs his word!

R. Praise the Lord, Jerusalem.

or:

R. Alleluia.

He has proclaimed his word to Jacob,

his statutes and his ordinances to Israel.

He has not done thus for any other nation;

his ordinances he has not made known to them. Alleluia.

R. Praise the Lord, Jerusalem.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

SEE Mk 9:6

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

The heavens were opened and the voice of the Father thundered:

This is my beloved Son. Listen to him.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 1:7-11

This is what John the Baptist proclaimed:

“One mightier than I is coming after me.

I am not worthy to stoop and loosen the thongs of his sandals.

I have baptized you with water;

he will baptize you with the Holy Spirit.”



It happened in those days that Jesus came from Nazareth of Galilee

and was baptized in the Jordan by John.

On coming up out of the water he saw the heavens being torn open

and the Spirit, like a dove, descending upon him.

And a voice came from the heavens,

“You are my beloved Son; with you I am well pleased.”



or

Lk 3:23-38

Lk 3:23-38

When Jesus began his ministry he was about thirty years of age.

He was the son, as was thought, of Joseph, the son of Heli,

the son of Matthat, the son of Levi, the son of Melchi,

the son of Jannai, the son of Joseph, the son of Mattathias,

the son of Amos, the son of Nahum, the son of Esli,

the son of Naggai, the son of Maath, the son of Mattathias,

the son of Semein, the son of Josech, the son of Joda,

the son of Joanan, the son of Rhesa, the son of Zerubbabel,

the son of Shealtiel, the son of Neri, the son of Melchi,

the son of Addi, the son of Cosam, the son of Elmadam,

the son of Er, the son of Joshua, the son of Eliezer,

the son of Jorim, the son of Matthat, the son of Levi,

the son of Simeon, the son of Judah, the son of Joseph,

the son of Jonam, the son of Eliakim, the son of Melea,

the son of Menna, the son of Mattatha, the son of Nathan,

the son of David, the son of Jesse, the son of Obed,

the son of Boaz, the son of Sala, the son of Nahshon,

the son of Amminadab, the son of Admin, the son of Arni,

the son of Hezron, the son of Perez, the son of Judah,

the son of Jacob, the son of Isaac, the son of Abraham,

the son of Terah, the son of Nahor, the son of Serug,

the son of Reu, the son of Peleg, the son of Eber,

the son of Shelah, the son of Cainan, the son of Arphaxad,

the son of Shem, the son of Noah, the son of Lamech,

the son of Methuselah, the son of Enoch, the son of Jared,

the son of Mahalaleel, the son of Cainan, the son of Enos,

the son of Seth, the son of Adam, the son of God.



or

Lk 3:23, 31-34, 36, 38

Lk 3:23, 31-34, 36, 38

When Jesus began his ministry he was about thirty years of age.

He was the son, as was thought, of Joseph, the son of Heli,

the son of Melea, the son of Menna, the son of Mattatha,

the son of Nathan, the son of David, the son of Jesse,

the son of Obed, the son of Boaz, the son of Sala,

the son of Nahshon, the son of Amminadab, the son of Admin,

the son of Arni, the son of Hezron, the son of Perez,

the son of Judah, the son of Jacob, the son of Isaac,

the son of Abraham, the son of Terah, the son of Nahor,

the son of Cainan, the son of Arphaxad, the son of Shem,

the son of Noah, the son of Lamech, the son of Enos,

the son of Seth, the son of Adam, the son of God.

