Verse of the Day

Verse of the Day: 1 Peter 1:18-19

For you know that it was not with perishable things such as silver or gold that you were redeemed from the empty way of life handed down to you from your forefathers, but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or defect.

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

