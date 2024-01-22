Catholic Daily Reading – Monday January 22, 2024

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – January 22, 2024 | USCCB

Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children

Lectionary: 317

Reading 1

2 Sm 5:1-7, 10

All the tribes of Israel came to David in Hebron and said:

“Here we are, your bone and your flesh.

In days past, when Saul was our king,

it was you who led the children of Israel out and brought them back.

And the LORD said to you, ‘You shall shepherd my people Israel

and shall be commander of Israel.'”

When all the elders of Israel came to David in Hebron,

King David made an agreement with them there before the LORD,

and they anointed him king of Israel.

David was thirty years old when he became king,

and he reigned for forty years:

seven years and six months in Hebron over Judah,

and thirty-three years in Jerusalem

over all Israel and Judah.

Then the king and his men set out for Jerusalem

against the Jebusites who inhabited the region.

David was told, “You cannot enter here:

the blind and the lame will drive you away!”

which was their way of saying, “David cannot enter here.”

But David did take the stronghold of Zion, which is the City of David.

David grew steadily more powerful,

for the LORD of hosts was with him.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 89:20, 21-22, 25-26

R. (25a) My faithfulness and my mercy shall be with him.

Once you spoke in a vision,

and to your faithful ones you said:

“On a champion I have placed a crown;

over the people I have set a youth.”

R. My faithfulness and my mercy shall be with him.

“I have found David, my servant;

with my holy oil I have anointed him,

That my hand may be always with him,

and that my arm may make him strong.”

R. My faithfulness and my mercy shall be with him.

“My faithfulness and my mercy shall be with him,

and through my name shall his horn be exalted.

I will set his hand upon the sea,

his right hand upon the rivers.”

R. My faithfulness and my mercy shall be with him.

Alleluia

SEE 2 TM 1:10

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death

and brought life to light through the Gospel.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 3:22-30

The scribes who had come from Jerusalem said of Jesus,

“He is possessed by Beelzebul,” and

“By the prince of demons he drives out demons.”

Summoning them, he began to speak to them in parables,

“How can Satan drive out Satan?

If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.

And if a house is divided against itself,

that house will not be able to stand.

And if Satan has risen up against himself and is divided,

he cannot stand;

that is the end of him.

But no one can enter a strong man’s house to plunder his property

unless he first ties up the strong man.

Then he can plunder his house.

Amen, I say to you, all sins and all blasphemies

that people utter will be forgiven them.

But whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit

will never have forgiveness,

but is guilty of an everlasting sin.”

For they had said, “He has an unclean spirit.”

