Believe in angels, specially Saint Raphael The ArcAngel , Michael and Gabriel The ArcAngel. All Three angels are specifically mentioned in the Holy Bible. Angels visit us when our walk with God is faithful. Saint Raphael the ArcAngel is accounted as the patron of travelers, the blind, happy meetings, nurses, physicians, medical workers and Christian marriages . Angels protect our relationships so that the demonic enemies do not destroy peaceful lives. When in trouble ask your guardian Angel to help you and guide you. Angels help us get out of confusion and doubts. Just remember the incident from the New Testament…..the angel helped Joseph clear up all doubts about Mary his to-be bride and later Joseph obeyed God’s voice and married Mary and trained little Jesus with carpenter skills …. Joseph followed the Word of God so very humbly and was committed as a loving husband to Mary and an exquisite earthly Dad to Jesus.

My savior Christ is wonderful to each one of us. Let’s be influenced by the sweet parents Jesus once had and obey God today & everyday. Let us follow The Son of God. And Believe in His angels, they bring glad tidings to save us.

John 5:1-5

After this there was a feast of the Jews, and Jesus went up to Jerusalem. 2 Now there is in Jerusalem by the Sheep Gate a pool, which is called in Hebrew, Bethesda, having five porches. 3 In these lay a great multitude of sick people, blind, lame, paralyzed, waiting for the moving of the water. 4 For an angel went down at a certain time into the pool and stirred up the water; then whoever stepped in first, after the stirring of the water, was made well of whatever disease he had.

Author: Caroline Anthony