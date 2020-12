Christmas Season Litany

Blessed are you, Lord God.

Blessed are you for ever.

Holy is your name.

Blessed are you for ever.

You have sent your Son to be one of us, our brother.

Blessed are you for ever.

You chose Mary the Virgin to be his mother.

Blessed are you for ever.

You love your people with deepest love.

Blessed are you for ever.

You have sent your Son to save us from sin.

Blessed are you for ever.

Great is your mercy for your people.

Blessed are you for ever.

You fill your children with joy and peace.

Blessed are you for ever.

You call us to praise your name.

Blessed are you for ever.

Look with love upon your holy Church.

Blessed are you for ever.

Send the Spirit of your Son into our hearts.

Blessed are you for ever.

Let us bring glory and praise to your name.

Blessed are you for ever.

Through Jesus Christ your Son.

Blessed are you for ever.

And in the love of your Holy Spirit.

Blessed are you for ever. Amen

