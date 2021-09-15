Do Not Be Discouraged

Spread the Love

Genesis 28:15 – I am with you and will watch over you wherever you go… I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.

Psalms 48:14 – For this God is our God forever and ever; he will be our guide even to the end.

1 Peter 5:7 – Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.

2 Corinthians 1:3-4 – Blessed be the God and Father… who comforts us in all our affliction…

Isaiah 49:13 – For the Lord comforts his people and will have compassion on his afflicted ones.

Psalms 73:26 – My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

Author: Caroline Anthony