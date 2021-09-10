Faith in the Lord’s Righteousness

Spread the Love

Psalm 11

In the Lord I put my trust;

How can you say to my soul,

“Flee as a bird to your mountain”?

2 For look! The wicked bend their bow,

They make ready their arrow on the string,

That they may shoot secretly at the upright in heart.

3 If the foundations are destroyed,

What can the righteous do?

4 The Lord is in His holy temple,

The Lord’s throne is in heaven;

His eyes behold,

His eyelids test the sons of men.

5 The Lord tests the righteous,

But the wicked and the one who loves violence His soul hates.

6 Upon the wicked He will rain coals;

Fire and brimstone and a burning wind

Shall be the portion of their cup.

7 For the Lord is righteous,

He loves righteousness;

His countenance beholds the upright.

Author: Caroline Anthony