Focus on Christ not the Chaos

Where is Peace? Christ is the Prince of Peace! Do not look anywhere!

Peace is within us. God is in us.

Isaiah 40:31

But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.

Mark 10:27

Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.’

1 Peter 5:7

Casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.

Author: Caroline Anthony