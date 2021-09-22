brown wooden crucifix photography

Focus on Christ not the Chaos

Where is Peace? Christ is the Prince of Peace! Do not look anywhere!
Peace is within us. God is in us.

Isaiah 40:31
But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.

Mark 10:27
Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.’

1 Peter 5:7
Casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.

Author: Caroline Anthony

