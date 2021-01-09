Get NP App on ios/Android

Get the NP app for Android:

  1. Launch “Chrome” app
  2. Open novenaprayer.com
  3. Tap the menu icon (3 dots in upper right-hand corner) and tap “Add to Home Screen.”
  4. You’ll be able to enter a name for the shortcut and then Chrome will add it to your home screen.
  5. Open the NP app from your home screen.

Get the NP app for iOS:

  1. Launch “Safari” app
  2. Open novenaprayer.com
  3. Tap the share icon (the button at the center of the footer on the bottom) scroll and tap “Add to Homescreen.”
  4. You’ll be able to enter a name for the shortcut and then Safari will add the NP app to your home screen.
  5. Open the NP app from your home screen.